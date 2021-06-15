UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at Tuesday's close

UPDATE WITH MORE DETAILS

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed at 1,442.56 points on Tuesday, down by 0.8% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 1,451.06 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index lost 11.69 points from the previous close of 1,454.25 points.

The index’s lowest value during the day was 1,431.70 points, while its daily high was 1,456.56 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1.01 trillion Turkish liras (over $121.4 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 16.64 billion Turkish liras ($1.94 billion).

On the second transaction day of the week, 19 stocks on the index rose, 75 fell, and six were flat compared to Monday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by real investment trust Emlak Konut, state lender Halk Bank, and private lender Garanti BBVA.

Apparel producer Mavi was the best performer, with its shares up 6.43%, while stocks of conglomerate Bera Holding saw the sharpest drop of 10%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,862.80 by market close, up from $1,859.05 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $73.70 per barrel as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520GMT).