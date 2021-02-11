UPDATE – Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul flat at close

UPDATE WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Thursday at 1,545.59 points, slightly down 0.10%.

Starting the day at 1,548.69 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 1.52 points over the midweek's close of 1,547.11 points.

During Thursday's trading, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,543.67 points and 1,558.08 points, with 38 stocks on the index rising and 62 down compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of around 1.2 trillion Turkish liras ($165.5 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 25.9 billion liras ($3.7 billion).

Shares of gold miner Koza Altin, glass maker Sise Cam and conglomerate Dogan Holding recorded the highest trading volumes during the day.

Stocks of Turkish conglomerate Bera Holding climbed the most with a 7.15% hike, while shares of supermarket chain Sok Marketler dropped the most, falling 5.16%.

One ounce of gold was sold for $1,845.65 by market close, up from $1,840.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $61.46 per barrel as of 6.00 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Thursday.

Exchange Rates Wednesday Thursday USD/TRY 7.0370 7.0220 EUR/TRY 8.5370 8.5370 GBP/TRY 9.7780 9.7350