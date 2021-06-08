UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at Tuesday's close

UPDATE WITH MORE DETAILS

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed at 1,447.59 points on Tuesday, up by 0.04% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 1,447.49 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index earned 0.51 points from the previous close of 1,447.08 points.

The index’s lowest value during the day was 1,443.39 points, while its daily high was 1,453.90 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 91.02 trillion Turkish liras ($118.38 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 14.28 billion Turkish liras (over $1.66 billion).

On the second transaction day of the week, 40 stocks on the index rose, 51 fell, and nine remained the same compared to Monday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by the country's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti BBVA and gold miner Koza Altin.

Machinery parts producer Parsan was the best performer, with its shares up 5.16%, while stocks of conglomerate Net Holding saw the sharpest drop of 7.65%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,910.50 by market close, up from $1,884.60, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $71.60 per barrel as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520GMT).