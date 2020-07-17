UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at weekly close

UPDATE WITH MORE DETAILS

By Gokhan Ergocun



ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index went down 0.02% to 118,786.09 points at the closing session of Friday.



After starting the last transaction day of the week at 118,864.60 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 21.45 points from Thursday's close of 118,807.53 points.



During the day, the index hovered between 118,360.616 and 119,161.06 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was 867.7 billion Turkish liras ($126.76 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 17.06 billion Turkish liras ($2.5 billion).



On Friday, 48 stocks on the index rose, 50 were down and two were flat compared to Thursday.



The highest trading volumes were posted by polyester producer Sasa, private lender Garanti and Insurance company Gunes Sigorta.

Gunes Sigorta was the best performer, with its shares up 9.96%, while shares of participation lender Albaraka dropped the most, losing 2.75%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,802.80 by market close, down from $1,805.30 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $43 per barrel as of 6:00 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Friday.