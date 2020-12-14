UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul hits all-time high at close

UPDATE WITH MORE FIGURES

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index hit an all-time high, increasing by 1.30% to close at 1,388.55 points on Monday.

After starting the week at 1,382.74 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index increased 17.85 points from 1,370.70 points at Friday's close.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,378.19 and 1.394,58 points — 81 stocks on the index rose,13 fell, compared to Friday.

Shares of private lenders Garanti BBVA, glass producer Sise Cam and petrochemical firm Petkim saw the highest trading volumes.

Stocks of agricultural firm Hektas registered the best performance, up 10%, while shares of bedding and furniture company Yatas suffered the most, losing 2.11%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,825.00 by market close, down from $1,834.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around one trillion Turkish liras ($129 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 30.7 billion Turkish liras ($4 billion).

The price of Brent crude oil was around $49.85 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Monday.

Exchange Rates Friday Monday USD/TRY 7.8360 7.8460 EUR/TRY 9.4970 9.5410 GDP/TRY 10.3840 10.5550