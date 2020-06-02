UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up 0.77% at close

UPDATES WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Tuesday at 108,097.27 points, up 0.77% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 107,787.94 points. As of the daily close, it gained 831.08 points from Monday's close of 107,266.19 points.

During the day, the index's lowest level was 107,431.65 points and the highest was 108,483.66 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 773 billion Turkish liras ($113 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 16 billion Turkish liras ($2.3 billion).

On the second transaction day of the week, 41 stocks on the index rose, 12 were down, and two were flat compared to Monday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by private lender Garanti, defense giant Aselsan, and real estate investment trust Emlak Konut.

Cement producer Akcansa Cimento was the best performer, with its shares up 9.91%, while shares of Celebi Hava Servisi, which provides integrated ground services at airports, dropped the most, losing 2.61%.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $39.23 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Tuesday.