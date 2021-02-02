UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up 1.27% at close

UPDATE WITH MORE DETAILS

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Tuesday at 1,511.43 points, up by 1.27%.

Starting the day at 1,505.09 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 18.98 points over Monday's close of 1,492.45 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,505.09 and 1,516.54 points — 93 stocks on the index rose, seven fell compared to the previous close.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1.1 trillion Turkish liras ($158 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 29.8 billion Turkish liras (nearly $4.1 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by gold miner Koza Altin, conglomerate Dogan Holding, and private lender Garanti BBVA.

Conglomerate Bera Holding was the best performer, with its shares up 9.96%, while stocks of Gubre Fabrikalari, a chemical fertilizer producer, dropped the most by 3.79%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,845.80 at market close, down from $1,858.39 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $58 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT).

Exchange Rates Monday Tuesday USD/TRY 7.1800 7.1790 EUR/TRY 8.6800 8.6400 GBP/TRY 9.8200 9.8000