UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up 1.65% at close

UPDATED WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the day at 107,266.19 points on Monday, up 1.65% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the week – which also saw relaxed measures against coronavirus, amid improving figures – at 106,481.02 points. As of the daily close, it earned 1,745.71 points from Friday's close of 105,520.47 points.

During the day, the index's lowest level was 106,356.95 points, while the highest was 107,371.53 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 769.17 billion Turkish liras ($112.9 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 13.97 billion Turkish liras ($2.05 billion).

On the first transaction day of the week, 84 stocks on the index rose, 14 were down, and two were flat compared to Friday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by private lender Garanti, defense giant Aselsan, and national flag carrier Turkish Airlines.

Fertilizer company Gubretas was the best performer, with its shares up 9.92%, while automotive tire company Goodyear dropped the most, losing 2.76%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,735.50 by market close, up from $1,733.15 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $37.40 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Monday.