UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at close

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the day at 110,939.66 points on Tuesday, rising 1.26% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 110,897.64 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index climbed 1,383.71 points from 109,555.95 points at Monday's close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 hovered between 110,706.03 and 111,875.00 points — 88 stocks on the index rose, nine fell, and three were flat compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of some 797.4 billion Turkish liras ($116.9 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 17.9 billion Turkish liras ($2.6 billion).

By market capitalization, Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding ($6.45 billion), major Turkish discount chain BIM Birlesik Magazalar ($5.73 billion), and defense firm Aselsan ($5.42 billion) were the leading companies on the BIST 100.

Shares of defense firm Aselsan, private lender Garanti BBVA, and energy company Odas Elektrik saw the highest trading volumes.

Stocks of automotive company Dogus Otomotiv (DOUS) performed the best, rising 10%, while shares of insurance company Gunes Sigorta (GUSGR) did the worst, losing 2.53%.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,730.15 by market close, up from $1,713.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $40.36 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Tuesday, with a day range of $38.97 to $41.65.

At the beginning of this year, a barrel of Brent oil sold for around $58.