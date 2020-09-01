UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at closing

UPDATED WITH MORE DETAILS

By Gokhan Ergocun



ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index rose 0.61% to 1,085.19 points at the close on Tuesday.



After starting the day at 1,081.66 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index climbed 6.58 points from Monday's close of 1,078.61 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,064.42 and 1,086.29 points.



The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 796.96 billion Turkish liras ($108.78 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 14.8 billion Turkish liras ($2 billion).



On the second transaction day of the week, 57 stocks on the index rose, 38 fell, and five were flat compared to Monday.



The highest trading volumes were posted by glass producer Sisecam, defense giant Aselsan, and private lender Garanti.

Steel machinery producer Cemtas was the best performer, with its shares up 7.07%, while stocks of venture capital firm Gozde dropped the most, losing 5.65%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,991 by market close, up from $1,966 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.



The price of Brent crude oil was around $45.95 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Tuesday.