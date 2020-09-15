UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at closing

UPDATED WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index rose 0.36% to 1,111.24 points at the close on Tuesday.

After starting the day at 1,110.55 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index climbed 3.95 points from Monday's close of 1,107.29 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,096.65 and 1,118.70 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 822.4 billion Turkish liras ($110.11 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 16.58 billion Turkish liras ($2.2 billion).

On the second transaction day of the week, 49 stocks on the index rose, 46 fell, and five were flat compared to Monday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by chemical producer Petkim, iron/steel producer Kardemir, and pharmaceutical firm Eczacibasi.

The conglomerate Alarko Holding was the best performer, with its shares up 9.92%, while stocks of apparel producer Mavi dropped the most, losing 3.51%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,964.40 by market close, up from $1,947.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $39.85 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Tuesday.

Exchange Rates Monday Tuesday USD/TRY 7.4920 7.4860 EUR/TRY 8.9010 8.8700 GBP/TRY 9.6880 9.7010