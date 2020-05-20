UPDATE- Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at midweek's close

UPDATES WITH MORE FIGURES AND CHANGES IN THE HEADLINE

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed at 102,157.53 points on Wednesday, up by 0.17% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 102,547.72 points. As of the daily close, it earned 174.57 points from Monday's close of 101,982.96 points.

The stock market remained shut on Tuesday as Turkey marked the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day on May 19.

During the day, the index's lowest level was 101,968.00, while the highest level was 102,998.41.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 722 billion Turkish liras ($105 billion) by the close, with a daily trading volume of 13 billion Turkish liras ($2 billion).

On the third transaction day of the week, 38 stocks on the index rose, 15 were down, and the remaining flat compared to Monday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by defense giant Aselsan, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines and chemical company Alkim.

Tire producer Brisa was the best performer, with its shares up 9.97%, while electricity company Enerjisa's shares dropped the most, losing 4.25%.

Meanwhile, the price of one ounce of gold was $1,743.00 at market close, down from $1,765.30, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $35.55 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT).