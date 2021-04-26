UPDATE – Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul up at Monday's close

UPDATES WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Yunus Girgin

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Monday at 1,374.00 points, up by 2.14% versus the previous close.

Starting the week at 1,343.58 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index increased 28.85 points over the last week's close at 1,345.15 points.

During the day, the index's lowest value was 1,343.58 points, while its daily high was 1,374.00 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 974.2 billion Turkish liras ($171.3 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 14.8 billion Turkish liras ($1.8 billion).

On the first transaction day of the week, 85 stocks on the index rose, 12 fell, and three were flat compared to Thursday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by iron/steel producer Eregli, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, and private lender Garanti BBVA.

Stocks of conglomerate Net Holding was the best performer, with its shares up 9.94%, while stocks of sports organization Fenerbahce dropped the most, 9.98%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,771 by market close, down from $1,775 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $65 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Monday.