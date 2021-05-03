UPDATE – Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul up at Monday's close

UPDATE WITH MORE FIGURES

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Monday at 1,421.15 points, up by 1.67% versus the previous close.

Starting the week at 1,401.64 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index increased 23.33 points over the last week's close of 1,397.82 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1 trillion Turkish liras ($122 billion) by market close, with a daily trade volume of 15 billion Turkish liras ($2 billion).

During the day, the index's lowest value was 1,400.15 points, while its daily high was 1,421.15 points.

On the first transaction day of the week, 88 stocks on the index rose and 12 fell compared to Friday.

Stocks of carton producer Kartonsan posted the largest rise with 9.91%, while shares of conglomerate Bera Holding dropped the most, 3.18%.

The highest trading volumes were posted by flagship carrier Turkish Airlines, gold miner Koza Altin and private lender Garanti BBVA.

One ounce of gold was traded for $1,770.00 by market close, up from $1,768.40 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $67.62 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Monday.