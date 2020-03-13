UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at weekly close

UPDATES WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the week at 95,605.22 points, up 2.1% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 93,657.50 points. As of the daily close, it earned 1,965.72 points from Thursday's close of 93,639.50 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 91,644.28 points and 98,855.54 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 661.5 billion Turkish liras ($106.2 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 9.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.5 billion).

On the last transaction day of the week, 81 stocks on the index rose and 19 were down compared to Thursday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by defense giant Aselsan, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, and private lender Garanti.

Insurance company Gunes was the best performer, with its shares up 10%, while investment holding Eczacibasi dropped the most, losing 10%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,580 by market close, down from $1,635.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $34.20 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Friday.