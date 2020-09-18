UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at weekly close

UPDATES WITH MORE FIGURES

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index went up 0.12% to 1,111.96 points at close on Friday.

After starting the last transaction day of the week at 1,112.90 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 1.30 points from Thursday's close of 1,110.66 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,110.13, and 1,115.82 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 824 billion Turkish liras ($109 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of some 12.8 billion Turkish liras ($1.7 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by iron/steel producer Kardemir, petrochemical firm Petkim and Halk GMYO, a real estate investment trust operating under Halkbank.

Stocks of construction company Enka Insaat was the best performer, with its shares up 7.46%, while bedding and furniture company Yatas dropped the most, losing 3.64%.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,953.85 by market close, up from $1,946.90, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent oil was $43.37 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Friday.

Exchange Rates Thursday Friday USD/TRY 7.5590 7.5740 EUR/TRY 8.9260 8.9650 GBP/TRY 9.8140 9.8480