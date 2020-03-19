UPDATE – Turkish football clubs close official stores

UPDATE INCLUDES BESIKTAS STORES' CLOSURE OVER COVID-19

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish football powerhouses Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas closed their stores for safety reasons over the coronavirus pandemic.

Fenerbahce's official sale store "Fenerium" and Galatasaray's official retail store "GSStore" each released the statements on Thursday on their social media accounts to declare their measures in the fight against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Besiktas said that they preferred to shut down their stores "temporarily" across Turkey to prevent employees' from the COVID-19.

In each statement, it was emphasized that the Istanbul clubs took care of their fans and employees' health and the stores were temporarily shut during the growing concern over the coronavirus.

The fans can purchase the clubs' official products online.

Turkey on late Wednesday confirmed its second death from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 93 new cases were confirmed, raising the tally to 191 in the country, he said.

The health minister reiterated that preventive measures to avert the outbreak, such as staying at home and avoiding public gatherings, should be taken seriously.