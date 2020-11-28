UPDATE – Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

HEADLINE, DECK, LEDE CHANGES, TOTAL FIGURE FOR CASES INCREASES, TURKISH FOOTBALL BODY POSTPONES MATCH

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The football match between Adanaspor and Beypilic Boluspor scheduled for Monday was postponed after dozens of players tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed on its website that the second-tier 1st league game was postponed.

Earlier, Adanaspor said on Twitter that there are now 40 positive cases in the club including 29 players.

The cases are being treated as part of the virus protocols.