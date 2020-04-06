UPDATE – Turkish officials mark Anadolu Agency's 100th year

UPDATES WITH REMARKS OF HULUSI AKAR, FAHRETTIN KOCA, CHANGES HEADLINE, DECK, LEDE

By Nazli Yuzbasioglu, Yesim Sert Karaaslan and Mehmet Tosun

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish government ministers marked Anadolu Agency's 100th anniversary on Monday.

"Anadolu Agency reports accurate and objective information to the entire world from the most difficult regions in the world, not only raising Turkey's voice but also those of victims and the oppressed," Mevlut Cavusoglu said in his speech at the Foreign Ministry.

Noting that Anadolu Agency has been covering news in 13 languages across five continents as a global brand and national pride, Cavusoglu said he heartfeltly congratulates Anadolu Agency’s 100th foundation anniversary.

Cavusoglu added: "We will always continue to support all Anadolu Agency employees working around the world. I wish many more successful years. I am confident that Anadolu Agency will succeed far beyond the point that we've reached today."

"Anadolu Agency was founded 100 years ago by Mustafa Kemal [Ataturk] Pasa with the suggestion of two of our intellectuals at the forefront of the national [independence] struggle and became its news source, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

"It assumes a similar task on the 100th anniversary of its establishment," he added.

Also, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a congratulating message: "As we have passed through a difficult course of events, Anadolu Agency, which has successfully carried out the historical task it has undertaken for a century, continues to fulfill this responsibility in informing and raising awareness of our nation."

Anadolu Agency was established on April 6, 1920 by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, to cover the Turkish War of Independence for readers across the world.

Since its foundation, Anadolu Agency has worked to disseminate factual news across the globe with confidence, impartiality, professionalism and speed.

It is seen as one of the world's most prestigious news agencies, currently producing news in 13 languages and serving 6,000 subscribers in 93 countries with at least 3,000 employees stationed in 100 countries.

*Writing by Davurt Demircan and Havva Kara Aydin