UPDATE – Turkish president meets US counterpart at NATO summit

By Rabia Iclal Turan and Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with US President Joe Biden in a closed-door meeting on Monday during the NATO summit in Brussels.

The one-on-one meeting at the NATO headquarters lasted for 45 minutes. The two leaders met for the first time since Biden took office in January.

Meetings between the delegations started following the meeting of two leaders.

The NATO summit, gathering heads of member states and governments, has begun on Monday in Brussels.

The NATO leaders have been holding bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Before Joe Biden, the Turkish president has also met other world leaders during the summit, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.