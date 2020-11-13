UPDATE – Turkish-Russian delegations discuss Syria

UPDATES WITH STATEMENT FROM TURKISH DEFENSE MINISTRY; CHANGES DECK, LEDE; MINOR EDITS

By Zuhal Demirci and Merve Yildizalp Ozmen

ANKARA (AA) – Delegations from Turkey and Russia discussed the latest developments in war-torn Syria, and works to do following a cease-fire deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh, according to diplomatic sources on Friday.

Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and Russia’s Presidential envoy for Syria Alexandre Lavrentyev co-chaired the meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara.

During the meeting, Onal and Lavrentyev discussed the latest situation in the political process as part of the Constitutional Committee work in Syria, the Astana process, developments in northwestern Idlib province and on the field.

The situation regarding Syrian asylum seekers and displaced persons, as well as the activities of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG were also discussed.

The two delegations exchanged opinions on these issues during the meeting, and Turkey's attitude was conveyed to the Russian delegation, the diplomatic sources added.

The Astana peace process to end the Syrian conflict was launched in January 2017 by Turkey, Russia, and Iran.

Syria has been ravaged by a multifaceted civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

– Karabakh talks to continue on Saturday

Meanwhile, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement the talks between the Turkish and Russian military delegations will continue on Saturday.

Today’s part of the technical talks between the delegations have been completed at the National Defense Ministry, the statement said.

The delegations discussed the work to be done after a cease-fire deal in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as the situation in Syria, particularly in Idlib, it added.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end the fighting and work towards a comprehensive resolution.

Turkey welcomed the truce, which resulted from Baku's military successes against Yerevan.