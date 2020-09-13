UPDATE – Turkish soldier martyred in southern Turkey

UPDATES WITH QUOTE FROM INTERIOR MINISTER

By Muhammed Boztepe

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish soldier was martyred in Turkey’s southeastern Hakkari province, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

As part of the Yildirim-2 Cilo operation, Turkish gendarmerie forces conducted an anti-terror operation in the rural area of Hakkari, the ministry said in a statement. It said one soldier was martyred in the clash with terrorists, while two terrorists were "neutralized."

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Later, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter: “Today, after the martyrdom of our soldier in Yuksekova, the perpetrators of many events; Eyyup Alper and Ahmet Akman, wanted in the Orange Category, were captured dead.”

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color codes: red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

The terrorists’ affiliation was not mentioned, but the terrorist PKK has been active in the region.

This summer, Turkey has launched a series of security operations to neutralize terrorists believed to be hiding out in the country's east and southeast.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.