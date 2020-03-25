UPDATE – Turkish stocks down at closing session

UPDATE WITH MORE DETAILS

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the day at 89,063.03 points on Wednesday, down 0.25% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 90,518.91 points. As of the daily close, it dropped 223.19 points from Tuesday's close of 89,286.25 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 88,123.29 points and 91,959.49 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 615.2 billion Turkish liras ($94.7 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 13 billion Turkish liras ($2.02 billion).

On the third transaction day of the week, 60 stocks on the index rose, 34 were down and six were flat compared to Tuesday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by defense giant Aselsan, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, and private lender Garanti.

Automotive company Dogus was the best performer, with its shares up 9.98%, while conglomerate Dogan Holding dropped the most, losing 4.27%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,612.60 by market close, up from $1,540 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $27.10 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Wednesday.