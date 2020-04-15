UPDATE – Turkish stocks down at midweek close

UPDATES WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the midweek at 95,854.92 points on Wednesday, down 2.73% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 98,944.92 points. As of the daily close, it dropped 2,694.88 points from Tuesday's close of 98,549.80 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 94,602.49 points and 99,044.20 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 670.36 billion Turkish liras ($98.9 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 16 billion Turkish liras ($2.33 billion).

On the third transaction day of the week, 13 stocks on the index rose, 86 were down and one were flat compared to Tuesday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, aviation company Pegasus and defense giant Aselsan.

Market chain Migros was the best performer, with its shares up 9.98%, while Pegasus dropped the most, losing 9.98%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,712 by market close, up from $1,700.40 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $27.40 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Wednesday. It was over $32 level early Tuesday and dropped gradually till the daily close.