UPDATE – Turkish stocks down at weekly close

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the week at 88,125.04 points on Friday, down 3.72% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 91,833.88 points. As of the daily close, it dropped 3,402.55 points from Thursday's close of 91.527,59 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 88,125.04 points and 92,299.34 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 609.3 billion Turkish liras ($94.37 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 11 billion Turkish liras ($1.7billion).



On the last transaction day of the week, 12 stocks on the index rose, 85 were down and three were flat compared to Thursday.



The highest trading volumes were posted by flag carrier Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti and defense giant Aselsan.

Polyester producer Sasa was the best performer, with its shares up 10%, while hospital group Medical Park dropped the most, losing 10%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,622.70 by market close, up from $,.615 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.



The price of Brent crude oil was around $24.60 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Friday.