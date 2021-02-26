UPDATE – Turkish stocks end week down over 1%

UPDATES WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the week at 1,471.39 points on Friday, down 1.13% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 1,444.53 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 16.82 points from 1,488.21 points at Thursday's close.

During Friday's trading, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,443.17 points and 1,480.04 points, with 25 stocks on the index rising and 75 down compared to the previous close.

Closing the week with a market value of around 1.1 trillion Turkish liras ($155.6 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 27.4 billion liras ($3.7 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti BBVA and gold miner Koza Altin.

Stocks of fertilizer producer Ege Gubre climbed the most with a 9.99% hike, while shares of automotive tire company Goodyear dropped the most, 8.06%.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,761.35 by market close, down from $1,788.85 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $65.23 per barrel as of 6.00 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Friday, with a daily range of $64.53 to $65.99.