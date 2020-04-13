UPDATE – Turkish stocks flat at Monday's close

UPDATES WITH MORE DETAILS

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the day at 96,398.63 points on Monday, down 0.08% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the week at 95,463.15 points. As of the daily close, it dropped 72.34 points from Friday's close of 96,470.97 points.

During Monday's trading, the BIST 100 hovered between 95,019.03 points and 97,312.49 points — 52 stocks on the index rose, 45 fell, and three were flat compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of 677.6 billion Turkish liras ($101.4 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 11.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion).

By market capitalization, Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding ($5.7 billion), private lenders Garanti BBVA ($5.2 billion) and one of Turkey's major construction companies Enka Insaat ($5.1 billion) were the top companies of BIST 100.

Shares of national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, Garanti BBVA, and private airline company Pegasus saw the highest trading volumes on Monday — accounting for 35% of the benchmark index's total trade volume.

Stocks of Celebi Hava Servisi (CLEBI), which provides integrated ground services at airports, were the top performer — up 9.99% –, as stocks of energy giant Tupras (TUPRS) did the worst with a 3.01% drop.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,695 by market close, up from $1,681 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $31.65 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Monday.