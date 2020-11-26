UPDATE – Turkish stocks hit all-time high at Thursday's close

UPDATES WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index hit all-time high at 1,342.49 points, up 1.28%, at Thursday close,.

Starting the day at 1,334.67 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rises 17.02 points over the midweek's close of 1,325.47 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,326.06 and 1,343.93 points — 69 stocks on the index rose, 27 fell and four were flat compared to the previous close.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 989.6 billion Turkish liras ($124.6 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 27.5 billion Turkish liras (nearly $3.5 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by private lender Garanti BBVA, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines and iron/steel producer Kardemir.

Logo, a major software producer, was the best performer, with its shares up 10.00%, while stocks of frozen foods producer Kerevitas​​​​​​​ dropped the most with 2.49%

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,807.00 by market close, down from $1,808.35 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $48.08 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Thursday.

Exchange Rates Wednesday Thursday USD/TRY 7.9860 7.8830 EUR/TRY 9.5050 9.3880 GBP/TRY 10.6950 10.5560