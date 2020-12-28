UPDATE – Turkish stocks hit new all-time high at Monday close

REVISED DECK; UPDATED WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index hit a new all-time high on Monday, rising 0.93% to close at 1,439.29 points.

After starting the week at 1,435.51 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 13.26 points from 1,426.03 points at Friday's close.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,431.67 and 1,442.79 points – 67 stocks on the index rose, 29 fell, and four were flat compared to the previous close.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1.1 trillion Turkish liras ($140.8 billion) by market close on Monday, with a daily trading volume of 25.3 billion Turkish liras (nearly $3.4 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by chemical fertilizer producer Gubre Fabrikalari, gold mining firm Koza Altin, and glass products manufacturer Sise Cam.

Shares of Gubre Fabrikalari posted the best performance, rising 10%, while stocks of Borusan Mannesmann, manufacturer of welded steel and plastic pipes, did the worst, down 7.70%.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,875.00 by market close on Monday, up from $1,867.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $51.44 per barrel as of 6.00 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Monday, with a daily range of $50.61 to $52.04.

Exchange Rates Friday Monday USD/TRY 7.5760 7.4480 EUR/TRY 9.2160 9.0940 GBP/TRY 10.1170 10.0670