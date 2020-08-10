UPDATE – Turkish stocks up 1.41% at close

UPDATE WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed at 1,075.52 points on Monday, rising 1.41% from the previous close.

After starting at 1,054.55 points at the opening, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 14.93 points from 1,060.59 points at Friday's close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,039.00 and 1,078.94 points.

Closing the day with a market value of some 792.9 billion Turkish liras ($109.1 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 18.7 billion Turkish liras ($2.6 billion).

Shares of defense electronics company Aselsan, real estate investment trust Emlak Konut GYO and private lender Garanti BBVA saw the highest trading volumes.

Stocks of diesel engine and tractor manufacturer Tumosan Motor did the best, rising 9.99%, while shares of insurance firm Ak Sigorta did the worst, losing 3.90%.

One ounce of gold sold for $2,038.80 by market close, down from $2,069.00, according to the data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $44.87 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT), with a day range of $44.41 to $45.26.

At the beginning of this year, a barrel of Brent oil was sold for around $58.