UPDATE – Turkish stocks up at close

UPDATES WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Thursday up 0.90% to close at 1,108.93 points.

After starting at 1,107.55 points on Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 9.91 points from 1,099.02 points at Wednesday's close.

During the day, it hovered between 1,102.01 and 1,111.60 points — 78 stocks on the index rose, 20 fell and two were flat compared to Wednesday.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 812.4 billion Turkish liras ($110.6 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 15.1 billion Turkish liras ($2.1 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by private lender Garanti BBVA, insurance company Gunes Sigorta and petrochemical firm Petkim on Thursday.

Stocks of energy company Zorlu Enerji was the best performer, with its shares up 9.80%, while engine and tractor manufacturer Tumosan Motor dropped the most, losing 2.10%.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,941.10 by market close, up from $1,909.00, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent oil was $45.22 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Thursday, with a day range of $45.15 to $46.32.