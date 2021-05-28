UPDATE – Turkish stocks up at Friday close

UPDATES WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended the week at 1,422.06 points, up 0.50% from the previous close.

After starting Friday at 1,413.12 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained seven points from Thursday's close of 1,415.03 points.

During Friday's trading, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,401.25 points and 1,417.98 points, with 24 stocks on the index rising, 69 down, and the remaining flat from the previous close.

Ending the week with a market value of around 995 billion Turkish liras ($118 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 15.2 billion liras ($1.8 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by private lender Garanti BBVA, flagship carrier Turkish Airlines, and iron-steel producer Eregli Demir Celik.

Shares of discount retailer BIM performed best, rising 6.29%, while energy company Esenboga Elektrik struggled the most, losing 3.35%.

One ounce of gold traded for $1,892.00 by market close, down from $1,898.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $69.48 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Friday.