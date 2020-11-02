UPDATE – Turkish stocks up at Monday's close

UPDATED WITH MORE FIGURES

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Monday up 1.91% at 1,133.59 points.

After starting the week at 1,119.72 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 21.22 points from 1,112.37 points at Friday's close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,117.68 and 1,143.45 points – 76 stocks on the index rose and 20 fell compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of some 838 billion Turkish liras ($100 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 25.9 billion Turkish liras ($3 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by state lender Industrial Development Bank (TSKB), defense giant Aselsan, and flagship carrier Turkish Airlines.

Iron/steel producer Kardemir was the best performer, with its shares up 10%, while stocks of private lender Sekerbank dropped the most, losing 5.52%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,890.25 by market close, up from $1,877.60 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $38.23 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Monday.

Exchange Rates Friday Monday USD/TRY 8.3790 8.4410 EUR/TRY 9.7920 9.8180 GBP/TRY 10.8820 10.9430