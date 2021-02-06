UPDATE – Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

UPDATES WITH SECOND EARTHQUAKE; CHANGES HEAD, DECK, LEDE

By Zafer Fatih Beyaz

ANKARA (AA) – Two earthquakes struck Turkey off its Aegean Sea coast on Saturday, according to the country's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on its website that an initial magnitude 4.1 quake occurred at 7.09 p.m. local time (1609 GMT) off the Karaburun district of Izmir province, the country's third-largest city.

It occurred at a depth of 7.08 kilometers (4.39 miles), the agency added.

Hours after the first tremor, another quake of 4.0 magnitude shook Karaburun again at 9.22 p.m. local time (1822 GMT) at a depth of 7.03 kilometers (4.36 miles), AFAD announced.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones. Last October, a powerful earthquake with magnitude 6.6 hit Izmir, killing at least 116 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.