UPDATE – Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FM's account

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Twitter suspended but later restored the account of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday, without providing a reason.

According to the microblogging site’s rules, the company aims to serve the public conversation.

"Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation.

"Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely," it said on its website.

The move sparked anger among Twitter users, with many slamming the company, saying a top diplomat's account cannot be suspended without justification.

One user called the suspension "an exceptional mistake."

"I get that you are no longer verifying accounts in the region for some reasons but suspending Foreign Minister's account in war time is an exceptional mistake," said the user.

Another user addressed the company's CEO Jack Dorsey, questioning the move.

"What's going on, @Twitter, @jack? Why has the official account of the MFA of the Republic of Azerbaijan @bayramov_jeyhun

been suspended?”

The move came amid an ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Upper Karabakh region, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

Since clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

While world powers have called for a sustainable cease-fire, Turkey has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Multiple UN resolutions also call for the withdrawal of the invading forces.