UPDATE – US Capitol on lockdown after 2 officers 'rammed' by car

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US Capitol was placed on lockdown Friday after law enforcement said a car smashed into two officers at a security gate.

US Capitol Police said the vehicle "rammed" into the officers at the North Barricade along Constitution Avenue.

A suspect has been taken into custody, and has been transported to a local hospital. The two officers have also been taken to a hospital after being injured, Capitol Police said in a statement.

Law enforcement has closed off nearby roads due to what it is calling an "external security threat."

Local media have reported that officers opened fire on the vehicle when it would not stop at the barricade. At least one officer is seriously injured, according to reports.

The incident comes nearly three months after a mob of former US President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building, overrunning police and killing one officer as they sought to prevent Congress from carrying out a key constitutional step ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration.