UPDATE – US surpasses 500,000 coronavirus deaths: Johns Hopkins

ADDS DETAILS THROUGHOUT

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US surpassed half a million coronavirus-related deaths Monday as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic.

In all, 500,071 deaths were related to COVID-19 complications while more than 28 million cases have been recorded, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

US President Joe Biden has ordered all US flags in the country lowered to half-staff for five days to commemorate the lives lost to the virus. The flag atop the White House was seen at half-mast late Monday afternoon.

Biden is expected to deliver televised remarks on the grim milestone Monday evening.

The US has, however, been slowing the virus' march with daily cases and deaths on the gradual decline since they hit all-time highs in early January.

Over 56,000 cases were confirmed Sunday, down dramatically from the nearly 300,000 that were recorded Jan. 2.

And 1,249 deaths were also recorded on Sunday. While the figure is staggering, it is a far-cry from mid-January when roughly 4,000 fatalities were occurring each day.

The decline comes as the US has distributed over 75 million doses of the two vaccines the Food and Drug Administration have cleared for emergency usage, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Over 64 million doses have been administered.

In the country, California has the highest number of deaths and infections, with the state reporting more than 49,000 fatalities and more than 3.5 million cases.