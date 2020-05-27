UPDATE – Virus tallies rise in several Arab countries

REVISES HEADLINE, LEDE, ADDS MORE COUNTRIES

By Said Ibicioglu and Alaa Mohamed Aboueleinin Aly

ALGERIA/RABAT (AA) – A number of Arab countries reported more deaths and cases from the novel coronavirus Tuesday as health workers struggled to contain its spread.

Officials in Egypt said 14 people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 797.

A total of 789 new cases were recorded, bringing the figure to 18,756, while the number of recoveries reached 5,027.

Authorities in Algeria said the death toll rose by eight to 617 while the number of cases climbed by 194 to 8,697. A total of 4,918 people have recovered.

Iraq recorded six more fatalities, bringing the tally there to 169. Officials said the number of cases reached 4,848.

A total of 2,852 people have recovered from the virus.

In Jordan, seven more infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 718.

No new fatalities were reported, keeping the death toll at nine, while 586 people have recovered from the virus.

In Libya, two more people were reported to be infected by the virus, bringing the total number to 77.

Three patients died from coronavirus while 40 others have recovered.

The death toll in Morocco reached 202 and the total number of cases reached 7,577, including 4,881 recoveries.

The government's anti-coronavirus committee in Yemen said the death toll rose to 49 with 249 infections.

In addition, 10 people have recovered so far from the virus.

Bahrain's Health Ministry said 141 more infections were recorded in the country over the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country stands at 14, with a total of 9,366 cases, including 4,938 recoveries.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Russia, Brazil and several European countries are currently the hardest hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 350,000 people worldwide, with nearly 5.58 million confirmed cases and over 2.8 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.