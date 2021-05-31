UPDATE – YPG/PKK terrorists raid civilians’ houses in northeastern Syria

UPDATES WITH YPG/PKK ATTACK ON CIVILIANS IN MANBIJ

By Esref Musa, Mohamad Misto, Burak Karacaoglu and Omer Koparan

DEIR EZ-ZOR/MANBIJ, Syria (AA) – YPG/PKK terrorists are attempting to intimidate the Arab people living in the regions under their occupation in northeastern Syria, detaining and forcibly recruiting them.

The terror group continues to oppress the people in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa cities, who are against the fuel price hike and cut in income from agricultural products.

Anadolu Agency correspondents obtained a video footage recorded by the members of a house raided by terrorists.

Speaking in the video, a women said: “This is the living room. Look, they deliberately broke them. They broke the windows with their guns. They wanted to kill us.”

Meanwhile, YPG/PKK terrorists reportedly detained some 12 women and children during a raid on the village of Kherbet Bakar, west of Raqqa. They also recruited 70 young people in eight villages of Deir ez-Zor and 24 others in Raqqa.

The young recruits are transferred to the so-called camps established by the YPG/PKK for armed training.

Also, two civilians were injured when terrorists opened fire on a house in Kherbet Bakar where a young man, who fled forced recruitment in Raqqa, took shelter.

Separately, four civilians were injured when terrorists opened fire on the people protesting against the forced recruitment in Manbij, Aleppo. Some of the injured people are in critical condition.

Documenting the violations against civilians in Syria, the Syrian Network for Human Rights, in its report released on May 22, said that nearly 3,800 civilians are forcibly held in detention centers established by the YPG/PKK-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz​​​​​​​ and Gozde Bayar