UPDATE2 – UK: At least 3 killed in 'terror-related' attack

LONDON (AA) – At least three people were killed late Saturday in a "terror-related" stabbing in the English town of Reading, according to local media.

Thames Valley Police said a male suspect is in custody following the attack in Reading’s Forbury Gardens shortly after a Black Lives Matter protest.

“There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today,” police said.

Royal Berkshire Hospital said at least two people are being treated in its emergency service with critical wounds. Media reports said 12 people have been stabbed but police did not confirm the number of casualties.

Sky News said the incident is being treated as “terror-related,” citing security sources.

“My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is “deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading.”

“My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene,” she wrote on Twitter.