Uruguay’s foreign minister resigns

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – Uruguay's foreign minister announced Wednesday that he is stepping down and shared his resignation letter to President Luis Lacalle Pou on his Twitter account.

Ernesto Talvi said he intends to remain in his post until the end of the year while noting that the timings in the cabinet are set by the President of the Republic.

"I hereby tender my resignation," the tweet said.

Talvi will be replaced by Francisco Bustillo, currently Uruguay’s ambassador to Spain.

The Colorado Party, headed by Talvi, came in third in the first round of last year's general election and supported Lacalle Pou, who won with a slight margin in the second round.