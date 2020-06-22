US: 104 shots, 14 deaths over Father's Day weekend

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Chicago, Illinois reported its highest number of shooting victims over the Father's Day weekend as 104 people were shot.

Fourteen of them were killed, including five children, in seemingly random shootings across the city and the latest fatalities occurred at early Monday hours, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The youngest victim was a 3-year-old who had been the target of bullets in his father's car in Austin.

"Bullets don’t just tear apart the things they strike," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Sunday at a press conference. "Bullets also tear apart families. Bullets destroy neighborhoods and they ruin any sense of safety in a community."

"Good men throughout this city should be celebrating with their families on a beautiful day, but instead, a number of Chicagoans will be spending Father’s Day grieving the loss of their children," he added.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also expressed her sadness over "unfathomable" news of the killing of a 3-year-old boy in the city's West Side.

"There are simply no words to describe such a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice to shoot at a toddler," Lightfoot said on Twitter.

The city saw its most deadly weekend in late May when 24 died in 85 shots.