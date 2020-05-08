US: 11 Secret Service agents have coronavirus: report

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Eleven Secret Service agents tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Yahoo News on Friday.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents reviewed by the news website showed 23 members of the federal law enforcement agency have recovered from the disease.

And 60 employees are self-quarantining, according to Yahoo News. It is unclear if any infected agents came into contact with US President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

The agency, which is under the DHS, is also responsible for protecting national leaders and visiting heads of state.

Earlier Friday, Trump said Katie Miller, Pence's spokeswoman and wife of senior aide Stephen Miller, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The White House announced Thursday an unidentified personal valet who worked closely with Trump also tested positive.

Trump said he "had very little contact with this person," noting he has been tested twice since Wednesday and results were negative.

Valets are members of an elite military unit and often work very close to the president and the first family.

Trump received his first test in March and a second in April — both were negative. But the latest news reveals he is at risk of being exposed to the virus, which has infected more than 1.2 million nationwide.

More than 77,000 patients have died from the virus in the US, which remains the country hardest-hit by the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.