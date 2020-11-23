US: 35% of parents say Thanksgiving worth COVID-19 risk

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – Thirty-five percent of parents in the US said the benefits of gathering with their families on Thanksgiving are worth the risk of spreading or getting COVID-19, according to a survey on Monday.

Although US health officials have been warning about social gatherings, especially in closed spaces, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, 61% of parents said they plan to gather in-person with extended family on Thanksgiving holiday, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health revealed.

"Nearly all parents, 94%, report their children get together with extended family members for different occasions. Half, 51%, say that COVID-19 has caused a substantial decrease in the time their children spend with extended family members, while 23% report a slight decrease in time with extended family," it said.

To keep their children and guests safe on Thanksgiving, a national holiday celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November, parents plan to use different strategies, according to the poll.

While 88% say they will ask family members not to attend a Thanksgiving gathering if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or exposure, 64% will not invite certain family members who have not been taking precautions against COVID-19.

In addition, 76% of parents will try to limit the contact between their child and high-risk guests, and 68% are planning to ask their guests to maintain social distancing as much as possible.