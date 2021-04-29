US: 5 arrested in connection with Lady Gaga dognapping

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – Five people have been taken into custody in connection with the abduction of pop star Lady Gaga's dogs and the shooting of her dog walker, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced Thursday.

James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were allegedly directly involved in the Feb. 24 robbery and shooting of dog walker Ryan Fischer, the department said in a statement. But detectives do not currently believe that any of the three knew the dogs belong to the high-profile music superstar.

Evidence suggests they knew "the great value" of the French bulldogs, which "was the motivation for the robbery," the LAPD said.

Jackson, White and Whaley have been charged with attempted murder and robbery. All three are documented gang members, the department said.

Two other individuals — Harold White, 40 and Jennifer McBride, 50 — have been charged with accessory to attempted murder.

McBride was the individual who reported that she found the dogs and had responded to an email address attached to a reward offer. She "ultimately brought the dogs to LAPD Olympic Station," the department said.

"Detectives were able to establish McBride had a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, Harold White," it added.

All five individuals are expected to be arraigned at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center later Thursday in Los Angeles.