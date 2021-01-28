US airline union head asks Congress to extend pay help

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – The head of an American airline union asked national lawmakers Thursday to extend payroll help to employees.

"This is why Congress has to act fast for real relief. The emergency relief that came late in December was critical, but it was just 'a down payment,' a 'bridge to real relief'," Sara Nelson wrote on Twitter.

"Finally taking on the virus means public health coupled with financial support for Americans," said Nelson, who is President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents workers at 17 airlines.

This is the third time that the US aviation industry has asked for financial help as global air travel is among the hardest hit sectors by the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress awarded $15 billion in payroll help in December with former President Donald Trump facing American and United Airlines furloughs of 32,000 employees.

Lawmakers also approved $25 billion in assistance in March when most flights were grounded.

President Joe Biden is looking for new ways to introduce additional public health measures for domestic travel but some leaders of the aviation industry voiced concerns about the sector that is already in trouble.

"Acquiring the test adds additional expense, the inconvenience adds friction to travel, and the validation process at airports is cumbersome," Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram told investors Tuesday.