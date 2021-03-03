US 'appalled' by Myanmar's crackdown on protestors

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US said Wednesday it is appalled by the Myanmar military's deadly crackdown on mass anti-coup demonstrations and called for worldwide unity to promote accountability.

"We are appalled and revulsed to see the horrific violence perpetrated against the people of Burma [Myanmar] for their peaceful calls to restore civilian governance," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price at a news conference.

Price said the US is calling on "all countries to speak with one voice to condemn brutal violence" by the Myanmar military against its own people and "to promote accountability for the military’s actions that have led to the loss of life of so many people in Burma.”

Earlier in the day, the UN's special envoy on Myanmar said the military's violent response has led to the deaths of 38 people Wednesday, marking the deadliest day since the junta took power on Feb. 1.

Christine Schraner Burgener told reporters during a virtual news conference that the killings have raised to more than 50 the number of those have who have died, and "many" others have been wounded amid ongoing mass demonstrations against the military's power grab.

So far, more than 1,200 people have been detained, and the whereabouts of many of them remain a mystery to their family members, according to the UN.