US Basketball Hall of Fame coach Thompson dead at 78

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Famed US basketball coach John Thompson passed away on Monday, an NBA insider said.

"Georgetown’s John Thompson — Hall of Fame coach and a colossal figure in American sports — has died at 78 years old," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.

Thompson coached the Georgetown Hoyas in 1972-1999.

The Hoyas represent the Washington DC's Georgetown University as the team plays in the NCAA.

In the Thompson era, Georgetown generated many NBA superstars such as Patrick Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo, Alonzo Mourning, and Allen Iverson.

As a player, Thompson claimed the 1965 and 1966 NBA titles with the Eastern Conference franchise Boston Celtics.

In 1984, Georgetown was the NCAA champion as Thompson was the first black coach to win this title.

Additionally he served for the US national team as head coach in the 1988 Summer Olympics.

But the basketball powerhouse, Team USA had the bronze medal in the Seoul '88.