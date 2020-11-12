US: Bernie Sanders confirms interest in Biden cabinet

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – US Senator Bernie Sanders confirmed his interest in being part of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet, especially Labor Secretary, if he is offered the position.

"What's true is I want to do everything I can to protect the working families of this country who are under tremendous duress right now," the former Democratic presidential candidate told CNN on Wednesday. "Whether that's in the Senate, whether that's in the Biden administration, who knows. Let's see how that unfolds.”

The independent senator from Vermont sought the US presidency from the Democratic Party in 2016 and 2020, but fell short to Hillary Clinton and Biden, respectively.

Although Sanders was initially critical of Biden’s policies, he later supported the former vice president during his presidential campaign against incumbent Donald Trump.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who also was critical of Biden, is considered a top choice for Treasury Secretary.

As a supporter of social democratic policies, Sanders is known for views that are critical of economic inequality and is considered a progressive along with Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a now second-term-elect congresswoman in the US House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, Biden chose longtime aid Ron Klain to be his Chief of Staff in the White House.

Klain will also oversee the Executive Office of the President and serve as a senior advisor.