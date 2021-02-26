US conducts airstrike on Iran-linked militias in Syria

By Servet Gunerigok and Kasim Ileri

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US carried out an airstrike on a site belonging to Iran-backed militias in Syria, a US defense official confirmed to Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

The strike, greenlit by President Joe Biden according to multiple reports, came after multiple rocket attacks on American forces in Iraq.

On Monday, in the latest incident, a rocket attack targeted Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, an area that hosts most foreign diplomatic missions including the US embassy.

The Green Zone has regularly come under rocket attack since the assassination in January last year of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

Washington blames Iran-backed Shia militias for such rocket attacks on foreign diplomatic missions and US and foreign troops in Iraq.